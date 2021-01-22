Williston High School seniors Chesni Strand and Edens Dumervil are this year's winners of the Donn Skadeland Night scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to the player of the game for boys and girls basketball at WHS and has been handed out since 2012.
Strand was the "Player of the Game" after the Jan. 15 girls basketball game against Minot and Dumervil was named player of the game after the Jan. 21 boys basketball game against the Magicians.
The $500 scholarship is presented by the Skadeland Family, American State Bank & Trust Company and the Coyote Foundation.
It's in honor of Donn Skadeland who died in July 2011.
Skadeland was born and raised in Williston and was a former Coyote from 1972-1976. He participated in basketball, football, tennis and baseball.
While he was playing basketball in high school, he was a key member of the 1975 State Championship team and the 176 WDA Championship team, according to a press release passed out during the Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 basketball games.
He also earned All-WDA and All-State honors during his high school career.
The Donn Skadeland Night is an annual event, and both Dumervil's and Strand's names will go on a plague at Williston High School.