The 10th Annual Donn Skadeland Night at Williston High School will be held on Jan. 15 for the WHS girls varsity basketball game against Minot and on Jan. 21 for the WHS boys varsity basketball game against Minot.
The focus of the nights is to honor the memory of Donn Skadeland and includes awarding a $500 scholarship to the WHS player of the game in both the girls’ and boys’ games.
Skadeland passed away in July 2011.
WHS, the Skadeland family and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night and Scholarships in 2012, according to a press release, and in nine years $10,500 has been awarded to WHS athletes.
In a joint statement, WHS Principal Jason Germundson and ASB&T Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard said the award is a way of honoring Skadeland, who was an "outstanding student athlete in his years at WHS and who remained a loyal supporter of WHS student athletes throughout his lifetime."
"We are proud to partner with his family and the Coyote Foundation to celebrate his life and his love of sports,” Sogard said. “ASB&T is deeply honored to help with this event as Donn was a member of its Board of Directors for many years.”
The scholarship has been funded by the Skadeland family and ASB&T and will be distributed by the Coyote Foundation.