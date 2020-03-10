"It's been a long journey."
Those were the words of Phil Haugen, a long time cowboy and Williston native who was nominated for induction into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame for modern era rodeo. This marks the first time he has ever been considered for this prestigious honor.
As the rodeo veteran explains, he got his first taste of the cowboy lifestyle at a very early age. Then at just nine years old, Haugen competed in, and won his first ever riding event, the Little Britches Rodeo, which took place at the Williams County Fairgrounds. From that point, Haugen's riding hobby gradually blossomed.
"I didn't come from a rodeo family to be honest, it was just something that was around, and something to do at the time. I also had alot of help along the way to help me get started," the former rodeo professional shares with the Williston Herald.
Living the cowboy life continued for Haugen into high school where he was a national high school finalist for three straight years as a member of the Williston High School rodeo team. Graduating from WHS in 1983, Haugen believes the competitive high school atmosphere prepared him for the next level of riding.
"At that time, I was around alot of other riders that went on to have successful careers, and I think that was one of the big things that allowed me to get started," the hall of fame nominee continued.
Haugen then traveled west to Casper College, in Wyoming, for two years, and then continued his riding career at the University of Wyoming, located in Laramie. There, Haugen went on to qualify for the college national finals.
In order to gain even more riding experience during college, the Williston native would also compete in the professional rodeo circuit. Deeply immersed in his sport of choice, Haugen credits his passion for competing and riding as being the driving force to pursue a higher education in the first place.
"Without rodeo, I don't know if I would have even went to college," says Haugen, who graduated from Wyoming with an agriculture business degree. "My interest in the sport basically motivated me to go to school."
After college, Haugen won the Linderman Award in 1989. To qualify for the honor, which is presented by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, a rider must win at least $1,000 in each of three events, and those events must include at least one roughstock event and one timed event. According to the established rodeo pro, earning potential always dictated which event was his favorite.
"Calf roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, I really didn't care about which event I was competing in, whichever one I was winning the most money in happened to me my favorite at the time," Haugen chuckles.
In addition to his lengthy riding career, the former Williston Coyote also coached rodeo at the collegiate level, winning a national championship at Southwest Oklahoma State during the 1991-1992 season as an assistant.
These days, the 55-year old cowboy spends most of his time training horses on his 40-acre ranch in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He lives with his wife of 30 years, Bridget, and the couple have two adult children Wade, 22, and Hannah, 25, who also love being around horses. As Haugen reflects on his days as a competitive rider, he says the life lessons he has taken away from the sport of rodeo have been invaluable.
"You have to develop a strong work ethic to get good at it, and the challenges you face along the way will toughen you up," the accomplished rider states. "You see alot of riders enjoying successful business ventures after rodeo because of the toughness they developed as cowboys."