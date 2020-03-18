While many businesses have felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there are at least two fitness clubs in Williston who are operating under normal business hours.
In the fitness community, Williston Parks and Recreation have closed all of its facilities until Friday. However, Anytime Fitness, located on 16th Street West, has remained open to the public during the pandemic scare. A Facebook post by the fitness club dated on March 16 reads "attention members: all team training sessions will continue as scheduled. Stay tuned to our Facebook pages for updates."
As Shelby Kock, a club manager at Anytime Fitness states, the facility will continue to remain open for normal business hours. However, team training classes will be cancelled if the number of participants exceeds a total of 10. This measure has been adopted by the facility as part of the club's effort to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.
"Team training classes are specific to the people that go to them, so we know ahead of time how many people will be going to each class before it happens," Kock shares. "And because of that, we're able to regulate class sizes a little better."
Other recent policy changes to Anytime Fitness include the elimination re-useable wipe down cloths. Instead, disposable paper towels are being used by members throughout the club. Kock says this change was enacted as a preventative measure against the possible spread of germs and other bacteria. The fitness professional believes most club members have been receptive to the new policies.
"Everybody here has been really aware of the situation, and I actually see people cleaning up after themselves more now than they did before the outbreak happened," Kock states. "It's actually amazing how people are coming together, it's been a community where people can help each other with getting supplies that they need, so it's really been nice to see our members step up and take care of one another."
Another health center, Full Circle Strength Systems, located on 26th Street West, has also remained open to the public. As Mitch Hughes, owner of the training center, tells the Williston Herald, his decision to stay open was a simple one.
"Nobody told us to shut down, and unless we are told otherwise, we will remain open," Hughes explains. "We are a business, and we have bills to pay. Our members are adults, and it's up to them if they feel sick, not to come in."
When it comes to cleanliness at his gym, Hughes states the facility always adheres to sanitary guidelines to prevent the spread of germs.
"We're always wiping down equipment, and I think we do the best we can to keep things clean and organized for our members," he adds.
Since the cancellation of schools, sporting events and other large gatherings began, Hughes says that there has not been a notable decrease of gym usage by his members. Meanwhile, for avid gym-goers who would prefer to work out in small groups during this time, Hughes says his facility can meet that request.
"We are open 24 hours a day, so if people would feel more comfortable coming in at different times during non-peak hours, we can accommodate that. If they don't want to come in because of this situation, that is also understandable too," Hughes said.