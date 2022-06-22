Purchase Access

The Williston Boom Fastpitch teams attended the Minot Storm Fastpitch tournament over the weekend and came back with a win.

The 10U team took home first in their division. Both the 12U and 18U girls took home second in their division.

Against the heat and some very tough competitions, these girls gave their all out on the field and it showed!



