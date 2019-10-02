In a relatively short amount of time, three fitness enthusiasts in the Williston area were able to push one another to become competitors in the Oktoberfest Strongman Challenge.
As Williston native Skye Olsen, 37, explains, he met up with fellow Williston native Andy Njos, as well as Jimmy Stewart, a 32-year old oil well consultant, at the Full Circle Strength Systems facility roughly a year ago. As time progressed, the trio became intense workout partners, going through rigorous exercises on weekday mornings.
One thing led to another, and Full Circle gym owner Mitch Hughes suggested to Olsen that he should compete in strongman events. Although Olsen had no prior experience in strongman competitions, he decided to give it a shot, entering in the North Dakota Strongest Man and Woman competition this past May.
Coming in third place as a middleweight competitor in that event, Olsen says he was encouraged by his performance, and decided to train for Oktoberfest with the help of his new friends Njos and Stewart. The rest, as they say, is history.
"I like the equipment at Full Circle because they have unique things that I have never used before," Olsen tells the Williston Herald. "And the guys all workout hard there, and we push ourselves to get better."
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the trio all competed in the Oktoberfest Strongman Challenge for the first time together, an event which was also held in Williston. While Olsen took second place in the middleweight division, Njos earned second in the lightweight division, and Stewart took third as a heavyweight competitor.
Afterwards, Stewart, a recreational softball and hockey player, said that he thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of strongman action, and even has ambitions to run a marathon in May.
"I'd also like to compete in Oktoberfest again next year, but maybe in a lower weight class," Stewart shares. "I don't have any lofty expectations, I just enjoy fitness it's a lot of fun."
Meanwhile, Olsen and Stewart are strong advocates of encouraging others to become more active, regardless of age, activity level or physical limitations. "Your body is capable of much more than you mind will allow sometimes, you can do a lot more than you think," Olsen says. "You just have to make the time to do it," Stewart adds.