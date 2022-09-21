Smallmouth bass

Fall smallmouth will pick up a slowly worked tube in those transition areas between deep water winter habitat and shallow summer haunts. Find those places where the water breaks quickly, and it’s likely brown bass will be there too this time of year.

 Nick Simonson

Fall brings a disjointed weather pattern and longer nights and cooler days to the upper Midwest which can often set the fishing on fire when a warm conditions stay put for a spell. In those times of stability, no fish provides greater fun that the smallmouth bass.

As they binge for what is a near dormant winter season, where they stage on steep breaks in deeper water and barely move, smallies can turn downright aggressive as they sack whatever source of food is available ahead of the leaner months to come. Now is the time to cash in on their hunger and hard charging nature and connect with fast autumn fishing.  



Tags

Load comments