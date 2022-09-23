Peluso Eye 8.23.22
Dakota Edge Outdoors

There is a lot of transition happening on Devils Lake right now, and I’m guessing this is the story for most of our waters in North Dakota. It’s just that time of year! Water temperatures fall at night and warm during the day. Weed growth begins to die off, and lots of food becomes available.

I will say this from the last week on the water, Devils Lake’s future is super bright! Record hatches of pretty much everything that swims took place this spring with the rising water. Lots of fresh new trees and vegetation have made Devils Lake into a fish nursery and I’m excited about the next five years up here for all species; especially the perch.



