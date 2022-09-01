Gear
“How do you want to push these cattails,” my uncle asked me on a bluebird day in Central Montana. My uncle already knew the answer as he had been hunting this section of state land for years. He knew where the pockets and bends were that always seemed to produce a flush. After checking the wind, I apparently gave the right answer, as he responded, “Let’s get the dogs then.”

Wearing his extra pair of rubber boots and shooting the Benelli he had gifted me earlier that year, I pushed through the cattails with him. After an hour, we both had tail feathers sticking out every which way from our game vests. Thinking back there is not a doubt in my mind that my uncle knew that we would end up with a limit by the end of our push.



