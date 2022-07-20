Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament logo
The State Class A Legion Baseball Tournament will be in Watford City July 29-August 2. 

The event will be held at the Rough Rider Center Field. 

Tournament passes are available for $40 for families, $20 for individual adults, and $10 for students. 

Day passes are also available with prices at $20 for families, $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Children 5 years old and under are free. 

Veterans, Sons of American Legion, and Legion Auxiliary have free admission. 



