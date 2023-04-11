Shore thing

Shore fishing can often be better than that done by boat, especially on a river that an angler knows.

 Nick Simonson

Flowing waters provide some of the best opportunities to find fish, particularly in spring, whether it’s small creeks and streams or larger rivers, and oftentimes they do not require a boat to get on the best locations.

However, knowing where to look on a river for those classic areas that provide holding spots for hungry fish is key to making the most of these opportunities that wind through undeveloped lands, small towns, and big cities throughout the upper Midwest.



