Williston Strong 5K

The race will be held at Spring Lake Park on April 29. 

 Jessica Delvo of The Creative Dove

The Williston Run Club spearheaded by Paula Lankford has put together a fundraising 5K run on April 29. The event is an effort to help support the families of the four children who tragically passed away in a vehicle accidents from two crashes April 3. 

Lankford's brother tragically passed away from a motor accident at the age of 13 when she was 11 years old. Knowing the difficulties of the following days of grief and how it can change a family inspired her to see if there was anything that she could do. 



