The Williston Run Club spearheaded by Paula Lankford has put together a fundraising 5K run on April 29. The event is an effort to help support the families of the four children who tragically passed away in a vehicle accidents from two crashes April 3.
Lankford's brother tragically passed away from a motor accident at the age of 13 when she was 11 years old. Knowing the difficulties of the following days of grief and how it can change a family inspired her to see if there was anything that she could do.
"The idea of the event came to me on the evening of Thursday, April 6. I had kept thinking, 'There’s got to be something I can do to help,'" Lankford said. "I am a member of Williston Run Club, a very informal group, and I had thrown the idea out to our Facebook group the evening of April 6. Group members expressed willingness to help, but no one offered to take the lead. So, I took the lead and moved forward with the idea."
She then began reaching out to contacts on her phone to help with the project. Shortly, two other Williston Run Club members offered their help.
"Partnership, partnership, partnership, that’s the only way this event got off the ground so fast, and partnering is the best way we can all help as caring community members," Lankford said.
The next day, April 7, Lankford found a place to hold the event. Williston Parks and Rec donated use of their Spring Lake Park Project for the event.
Also that same day, Lankford contacted the Williston Community Builders for fiscal partnership and was able to get on their next board meeting agenda.
Following the board meeting, WCB agreed to join as a fiscal partner, so all donations go in through their 501(c)(3) organization, and the proceeds will be paid out by WCB to the families.
Soon after the partnership was formed, Lankford began work putting together registrations and getting sponsorship pledges. With only three weeks of planning, the event was set and scheduled.
"Three weeks total planning is a short timeline, and overall, I’d say the tight timeline makes for the biggest obstacle in planning this event. However, getting the priority details hammered out and a graphic designed were all that was needed to start marketing, and the rest have been pulled together with each day leading up to the event." Lankford said
If you are interested in helping out, Lankford said there are many different ways the community can spread the message and show support.
"Everyone can show support in some way through this event. By participating in the event, contributing financially, supplies, volunteering, or just sharing the Facebook post about it." She said
All children and regional school students are able to participate for free. If you are not able to give the $30 donation, the Run Club would still love to see you there.
"No one will be turned away from participating. If the $30 adult fee is a barrier — no worries. Just register so we know your T-shirt size and let us know in the registration comment section that you’re not able to donate the $30 at this time. No questions asked. We want everyone who wants to participate to be there," Lankford said.
This event shows the powerful community that Williston has to offer, proving that community looks out for each other in times of crisis and hard times.
"I truly believe the Williston Strong 5K Walk/Run is a worthwhile event to raise funds for the families affected by the tragedies, honor the lives of the kids who died, and rally together to show that Williston Cares and sticks together. We are Williston Strong." Lankford said.