On Saturday, Feb. 8, the fourth annual Poco Rio Frio event is coming to the Badlands.
Come bike, snowshoe, or ski on the beautifully groomed single track loops made up of the Maah Daah Hey Trail, Long X Trail and a “Poco Rio Frio" or “Cold Little River,” which is actually a frozen badlands creek.
As part of the race, 2-mile, 4-mile and 11-mile loop options are available for all participants. The event will take place at the CCC Campground from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Awards and after party will be held at 7 p.m. in Watford City at the Burrito Bros Badlands Basecamp. All registered participants get a tally-board with your name and number of laps completed. Custom wooden medals are also included for all finishers.
There is no age limit as all children will be allowed to compete, and complete as many laps as they desire. Parental supervision is required for each child under the age of 13 on the course at all times.
As for the course specifics, the 2-mile Land Lover’s Loop gives each participant a taste of the Badlands. The 4-mile Poco Rio Frio Loop uses a frozen creek to connect the Maah Daah Hey and Long X Trails. Meanwhile, the 11-mile Poco Loco Loop features the full Maah Daah Hey and Long X Loop.
Regarding camping options, race participants may use the CCC campground on Friday and/or Saturday night. There are 40 campsites available, all on a first come basis at a cost of $7 per night. Roosevelt Inn and Suites in Watford City has a group rate for the event as well. To book a reservation, please call 701-842-3686 or visit rooseveltinn.com.