Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Hunter Education in-person course dates have been set for Plentywood and Glasgow. All hunter education classes are free of charge. The Plentywood class will start on July 11, and the Glasgow class on August 8. These will be the last classes offered in Plentywood and Glasgow until next year.
In-person, instructor-led hunter education classroom courses are available to anyone age 10 and older and provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience that can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms. In-person courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and other outdoor skills.
For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2022 season, hunters must be 12-years old by January 16, 2023. Students aged 10 and 11 can take an in-person course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.
Students must be registered prior to attending a class. To find an in-person course and register, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education. Make sure to print, read and sign any necessary paperwork ahead of the class. Courses may require students to pick up a manual and complete chapter quizzes before class begins. Directions and other detailed information can be found on the registration page.