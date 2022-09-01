Purchase Access

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday camping restriction on state wildlife management areas for the Labor Day holiday week.

The removal of the restriction will allow overnight camping Sept. 6-7 on those WMAs that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place.



