Least spring boy on rocks by river

The author’s son Jackson finds a space to relax on the rocks along the shores of the Sheyenne River near the Baldhill Dam north of Valley City.

 Nick Simonson

The water was cold, fast and dingy rushing out of the gates of Baldhill Dam, as atop the spillway the ghostly blue-gray ice still held fast to the shores of Lake Ashtabula at its generally widest and deepest point of the 12-mile reservoir, despite being a single day away from the month of May.

While I figured the Sheyenne River’s run of pike would stack up under the outflow in the rush of spring water coming through, looking at the temperature readout on the website for the structure ahead of the trip, I suspected the 34-degree mark was a bit too cold for anything, but it was at least worth a look as it had been too long of a winter.



