In case you couldn’t hear the “brrrrrraaaapp brrrrrrraaaap” calling you this weekend from your house, know that Eric Nelson and the North Dakota Motocross Association ripped across the dirt at De Fort Motocross track just north of town off U.S. Highway 85.
In classes ranging from 50 beginner to 450 A, motocross competitors and enthusiasts of all ages put rubber to mud at the childhood home of Eric Nelson, also a chiropractor at Basin Health & Spine in Williston. The track is a perfectionist's dream with an equal number of right hand to left hand turns and jumps of all kinds to test all types of skills.
After an injury that broke his back, Nelson went back to school to become a chiropractor and enjoys helping others overcoming their pain and injuries. Last year was the first year Nelson and his family hosted the event, he kept the initial run low key to kind of test the waters and the races lasted only one day.
This last weekend was a little bigger, the races lasted the weekend and more classes were included. Next year Nelson hopes to go a little bigger with two weekends and very limited spectators. He is also looking to turn semipro in the motocross circuits. His skill was quite obvious as he ripped around with his fellow competitors and good friends.
On the De Fort Facebook page you can also find practice weekend schedules, open to the public. “If you have a dirtbike and you want to ride, you can show up,” the page says.
Little bikes are $20 for the day and big bikes are $30. Between the new OHV trail up by Black Magic Harley Davidson and spearheaded by Austin Ellingson of Arnie’s, De Fort, and the new track opening by the state line, organized by Darwin Stevens and Ryan Pederson is turning out to be the new off-road destination in the Bakken.