The eighth annual Maah Daah Hey 100 will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3, and over 400 people are registered to take part in the mountain biking event.
Professional mountain biker Kelly Magelky, of Colorado, happens to be among the field of competitors at this year's race. An avid rider of the Maah Daah Hey Trail, Magelky once held the course record for the fastest time of eight hours and 56 minutes. In addition to his passion for mountain biking along the Maah Daah Hey, Magelky is also no stranger to covering the rugged terrain on foot, participating in the fourth annual Maah Daah Hey Trail run back on July 27.
This year, Magelky looks to be the second person to ever complete the Maah Daah Hey Trail run and bike race in the span of a week. According to race director Nick Ybarra, who also is an avid rider of the trail, he is amazed at the dedication level of Magelky to be able to simultaneously train for two separate races which require an extraordinary amount of endurance. "Just getting your body ready for one of these events takes a tremendous amount discipline and hard work, but to do both within such a short time span is nothing short of incredible. It is such a big time commitment and sacrifice to make," Ybarra told the Williston Herald.
Meanwhile, fellow professional mountain biker, and current Maah Daah Hey course record holder David "Tinker" Juarez is also among the field of this year's competitors. A 2001 inductee to the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, Juarez set the new course record last year, completing the 106-mile course in eight hours and 53 minutes, just three minutes fast than the previous mark set by Magelky.
In addition to his exploits on the Maah Daah Hey, Juarez also represented the United States while claiming a silver medal in the 1994 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, an event which was held in Vail, Colorado.
Regardless of who wins the Maah Daah Hey 100, Ybarra says the main goal of the race is to offer "legendary adventures and new discoveries." He believes there is a strong possibility for a record turnout at this year's event. "Right now, the trail is in the best condition it's ever been in, and I'm excited to give people an opportunity to create life long memories in the Badlands," Ybarra adds.