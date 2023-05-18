180207moose in central ND near Benedict

Fourteen hunters were told they would receive permits to hunt moose in Montana. Four days later, a mistake was discovered, and only 10 will receive moose permits.

HELENA — A mistake in last week’s drawing for some moose and big horn sheep licenses will result in fewer licenses issued than were originally drawn, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a press release Thursday.

The mistake occurred when quotas were incorrectly entered into the drawing system by licensing staff and resulted in more licenses being drawn in some districts than what the quota dictated.



