139 eager runners and walkers gathered at the Williston Basin International Airport on Saturday to participate in the first marathon Williston has put together, the Williston Liberty Marathon. Runners ranging from the experienced to the casual runner got together to run for a good cause. 

The Williston Liberty Marathon is an event spearheaded by organizers Hugh Kuchta and American Cancer Society's Janessa Storlie while sponsored by Liberty Energy. The marathon is a charity event with all proceeds going towards The Upper Missouri Relay for life. 

Marathon 23

Full marathon participants began near sunrise 


Tags

Load comments