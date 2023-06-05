139 eager runners and walkers gathered at the Williston Basin International Airport on Saturday to participate in the first marathon Williston has put together, the Williston Liberty Marathon. Runners ranging from the experienced to the casual runner got together to run for a good cause.
The Williston Liberty Marathon is an event spearheaded by organizers Hugh Kuchta and American Cancer Society's Janessa Storlie while sponsored by Liberty Energy. The marathon is a charity event with all proceeds going towards The Upper Missouri Relay for life.
“It all narrows down to heath and wellness, that is why the committee and myself or the Upper Missouri Relay for Life found it very important that we put on an event where our community members could look forward to year after year and something to train for during our winter months that we have. To stay in shape, stay healthy." Storlie told the crowd before the race.
Hugh Kuchta who has a special connection to running, competing in marathons his whole life including running in the 1980 Olympic trial. The marathon, and it's cause, was also important to him because cancer had affected his life after his brother passed away from cancer at 17.
“Just personally, a lot of who I am, my whole background. One of my younger brothers passed away at 17 from cancer. It was special to me working with Janessa on Williston’s first marathon just means a lot to me,” Kuchta said. “I ran the Olympic Trials back in 1980 and this is almost as special as that, in the races I have been involved in."
Wanting to ensure that the leader wouldn't lose their way Kuchta opted out of running the marathon but instead being a pacer to the leader.
To help all runners stay on course American Flags were placed on both sides of the road leading up to the gate and throughout the trail.
Racers gathered at the Aviation Gates at sunrise to prepare for the 6:30 A.M start time. The marathon would start with the full marathon runners beginning first and each group starting around 10-15 minutes after the previous group.
The full marathon participants saw a good turnout. From local runners such as Williston High School Cross Country Head Coach Shane Wahlstrom and participants outside of Williston such as Air Force member Cody Richards from Minot came together for a day of running.
Williston local, Temple Onyenweaku, was preparing to run his first ever marathon Saturday morning after learning about the race a few weeks prior.
“It’s my first time, I signed up for this two weeks ago, so I am kinda underprepared you could say, but I am confident in my ability,” Onyenweaku said stating that he had only ran a quarter of the 26 mile distance. “I wanted to push myself to a level I have never gone before.” he added
A great number of family and friends came to the event to show their support to the runners, being close to them as they trained every step of the way.
Williston local TJ Moss was there supporting his wife and son as they ran the half marathon and the 5k noting the extra preparation and training it took his wife to prepare for the event.
“My wife has, she’s been waking up early running, she had a schedule of how far to run that day.” Moss said.
Helping eventual marathon winner Cody Richards follow the path Kuchta noticed Richards losing stamina and knowing Richards was a member of the Military Services, offered a way to push through.
“He was fading a little bit and I asked him ‘Cody how about we salute the last flags two miles in’, there was about 10 flags to go. I knew that would keep him going and we saluted every flag that we passed.” Kuchta said.
The top five finishers of the marathon were rewarded with cash prizes. Cody Richards would finish first. Second: Harlan Hegge Third: Reo Boston Fourth: Timothy Foster Fifth: Shane Wahlstrom.
After a successful event with positive feedback there are hopes that the event will stay around for years to come.
“We already have hopes for next year. Everyone that I talked to thought it was a great event, they loved being out there." Kutcha said.