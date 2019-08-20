Individuals interested in taking the exam to select candidates for the full-time temporary position of game warden must register no later than Sept. 2. The test is at 10 a.m., Sept. 6, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's main office in Bismarck.
Applicants must register to take the exam by submitting an online application through the North Dakota State job openings website.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have a bachelor’s degree at time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal skills in communications and writing, and must not have a record of any felony convictions.
District game wardens enforce game and fish laws and related regulations in an assigned district and other locations as determined by the department. Wardens normally work alone under varied conditions, at all hours of the day, night and weekends. In addition to law enforcement duties, wardens assist in the areas of public relations, education programs, and hunter and boat safety education.
Salary through training for a district game warden is $3,900 per month. For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the game and fish website, gf.nd.gov.