Peluso report

Bigger walleyes are still being caught on the Missouri River in and around Bismarck; however, expect smaller males to occupy traditional spaces as the water warms.

 Mike Peluso

These past two weeks on the Missouri River near Bismarck have been a fast-forwarded version of normal spring walleye fishing. Good friend and past Big Muddy Winner Corey Perman had to remind me that the walleyes in this system are like death and taxes. At some point it is inevitable that they will show themselves.

A mix of eater sized walleyes and bigger fish is now present in the river. I don’t feel like the overall numbers are there like in years past, however, I do feel like we are running on a half tank of gas. Lots of walleyes traveled up into the tributaries and didn’t spend a ton of time in the main portion of the river this spring.



