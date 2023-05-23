Smaller largemouth bass warm water

Smaller largemouth bass were making their moves into the reed beds remaining from last year as waters begin to warm and the spawn approaches. 

 Nick Simonson

Calculating when fish will be where is as much a part of the angling process as threading a plastic on a hook, switching up the blade color on a spinner, or firing up the boat motor.

For most of us, life limits the windows in which we can access our favorite waters, particularly during this busy time of year. Add in a late spring, cooler lakes and shifting weather patterns and trying to intercept fish going in and out of their seasonal movements is an even greater challenge. Even when the fish you’re looking for aren’t in your favorite spring haunts just yet, there’s much to be learned and enjoyed in the process.



