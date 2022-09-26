Cydney Peterson

Peterson will compete at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot at the N.D. State Fair Center Oct. 14-16

 Photo by Chuck Miner

There’s an emergency room nurse in Minot who, after she’s done dealing with blood and trauma, likes to relax by getting on her horse. And if there’s plenty of adrenaline in the ER, there’s just as much on a barrel racing horse.

Minot native Cydney Peterson works in the ER at a Minot hospital, then, on the weekends, spends her time competing at pro rodeos across North Dakota and farther.



