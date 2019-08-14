The Eagle Ridge Golf Club, in Williston, will be hosting two fundraisers on consecutive days later this week.
The eighth annual Brooklynn Open will take place at Eagle Ridge on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to help families by funding research on the disease and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and making sure patients have access to high quality specialized care.
The tournament is a four-man scramble with a registration fee of $175 per person, and a four-player team fee of $600.
The event was started by Sam Jamie Naylor, whose daughter Brooklynn, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2010.
To date, the Brooklynn Open has raised more than $83,000.
Then on Saturday, Aug. 17, Eagle Ridge will host the Veteran’s Golf Scramble, starting at 7:30 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Military Affairs Committee of the Williston area Chamber of Commerce.
The registration for veteran teams will be $500, while the fee for non-veteran teams will be $600.
To register online, go to willistonchamber.com.