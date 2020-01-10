RIVERDALE, N.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Garrison Project, announced their 2019-2020 winter access policy this week. This year there will be 113 areas or points of entry to Lake Sakakawea and 20 areas or points of entry to Lake Audubon.
The areas/points of entry are a combination of boat ramps, shoreline access sites, and freeways located in limited development areas. Only a couple of these points will be foot traffic only, mainly due to terrain. Entry points, defined in the policy, are available for the period of the calendar year in which Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon freeze over until April 1 of each calendar year, or until the lake becomes ice free, whichever occurs first.
Three ice access locations have been removed from the approved list. The first of which is the Red Mike Mid Gate Shoreline Access, located just east of Lund’s Landing (White Tail Bay). This access crosses through private property and may be opened at a later date.
There are also two areas near Riverdale that are no longer approved ice access locations. The Lake Sakakawea State Park East of Cabin Area and Old Highway 83 South access locations, due too severe erosion in 2019. These areas are currently unsafe and should not be used for accessing the ice.
The Corps of Engineers now updates and maintains an interactive web application pertaining to ice access locations. The web application displays all approved ice access locations and their status.
The Corps of Engineers does not encourage or recommend driving on the ice at any time. For those that do recreate on the ice, the Omaha District urges extreme caution as any winter activity performed on the ice can be hazardous. For instance, thin ice or open water may exist near springs and pressure ridges throughout the winter.
Anglers are required to use only licensed, motorized vehicles and existing authorized public roads for entering and leaving ice fishing access areas. Some public roads often drift closed with snow and will not be plowed open. In these instances, operating a motor vehicle off-road to obtain access is not allowed.
Additionally, the public is reminded that access is for ice fishing purposes only. Restrictions are in place to preclude using the ice to cross the reservoir, which has occurred in some areas in the past few years.
All Title 36 Regulations apply to the Ice Fishing Access Sites. North Dakota Game and Fish WMA Regulations apply within all Wildlife Management Areas located on Corps lands around the reservoir. Additionally, North Dakota Game and Fish has specific regulations pertaining to the use of ice, fish, or spearing houses within the state.
Please See the Omaha District website and Facebook page for future updates pertaining to ice access. This includes, but is not limited to, closures or openings of access areas.
For additional information contact: the Corps of Engineers office in Riverdale (701-654-7411) or Williston (701-572-6494), and the North Dakota Game and Fish Office in Riverdale (701-654-7475) or Williston (701-774-4320).