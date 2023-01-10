Coyote Clay Target League range expansion groundbreaking

Coyote Clay Target League range expansion groundbreaking ceremony 

 Provided

The Coyote Clay Target League received a grant from the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust worth $100,000. The mission of the Trust is "to improve the lives of children, create opportunities for students and enhance the life care for the residents of North Dakota," and the League fits that statement to a "T."

The League was once again the largest in the nation after another successful season this past year. The grant funds will help to improve the League's growing needs and to accelerate new projects. 



