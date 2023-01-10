The Coyote Clay Target League received a grant from the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust worth $100,000. The mission of the Trust is "to improve the lives of children, create opportunities for students and enhance the life care for the residents of North Dakota," and the League fits that statement to a "T."
The League was once again the largest in the nation after another successful season this past year. The grant funds will help to improve the League's growing needs and to accelerate new projects.
"This is just such an amazing donation for our Coyote Clay Target League Range build project," head coach Penny Slagle said. "This definitely pushes our plans and the reality of our new trap range, clubhouse and four-skeet/trap combo fields ahead of schedule."
Slagle explained that since the Coyotes are the largest league in the nation, they need a range that will fit their growing needs. She said that the grant funds will help with the success of the Williston State College Teton Trap team as well.
"Receiving this grant is just the boost we needed to move forward with the Coyote Clay Target League range build project," Slagle said.
Slagle said that having known Robert. E Herman personally for many years, it means a lot to have him be a part of their expansion.
"We really appreciate the financial support they continue to show for our community and cannot thank them enough," Slagle added.
In 1954, Herman came to North Dakota during an oil boom and worked on rigs for a number of years. In 1964, he began his entrepreneurial career by starting Bob's Standard Service. He sold that business in 1975 and purchased the Amoco Bulk Plant, which eventually grew into two bulk plants and two convenience stores, expanding to Medicine Lake, MT. The business later became known as Herman Oil. Herman worked until his retirement in 2011, and when he passed away in 2013, his core belief in generosity and and encouragement of leadership continued through the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust Grant.