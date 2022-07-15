Five athletes from the Coyote Clay Target League competed in Mason, Michigan at the USA High School Clay Target National Championship 2022 Tournament, placing 33 out of 232 teams.
As a team, day one 475 targets were shot and day two they shot 466, totaling 941 out of 1,000 for the event.
“These five athletes definitely made a great showing in both the team finals and the individual,” Coach Penny Slagle said. “[The scores] tells you of the stiff competition there is at Nationals! Our Coyote Target League is very proud of these boys as their hours of practices and dedication to the sport really made them shine.”
The athletes also competed individually, earning several patches. Brenan Kirk qualified for the individual finals, shooting 96 out of 100 clays for the qualifying round, and 97 out of 100 in finals. Kirk placed 137 out of 1,716 shooters.
Kirk shot a 75/75 patch, two 50/50 patches, and six 25/25 patches.
Jaxon Alvarado shot one 50/50 patch on his birthday, (maybe some birthday luck played in there!) and one 25/25 patch.
AJ Lawson shot a 50/50 patch and a 25/25 patch.
Carter Pitcher shot a 50/50 patch and three 25/25 patches.
Robert Pitcher shot his first 25/25 patch.
Slagle told the Williston Herald that Carter Pitcher is the only senior in this group that competed at Nationals, so there as a great nucleus of athletes who will return next season. Pitcher will go on to shoot for the Williston State College Teton Trap team in the Fall.