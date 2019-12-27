GRAND FORKS — Look back on the region’s outdoors landscape over the past decade, and it’s difficult to pick a story or issue that stands out above the rest. But the story of the decade since 2010 has to be the continued spread of chronic wasting disease in deer herds in North Dakota and Minnesota.
At last count, North Dakota had 17 confirmed cases of CWD, all in the south-central and northwest. The tally is even higher in Minnesota, where 73 wild deer have tested positive for CWD.
Other top stories of the past decade, in no particular order, are as follows:
Record-book elkIn December 2010, Ryan Muirhead of Roseau, Minnesota, was driving a road less traveled in Kittson County when he and a couple of buddies came across a massive bull elk lying on its back with its antlers mired 8 to 10 inches into muddy ground that wasn’t frozen. The bull was freed but died two days later.
N.D. state record walleyeA record that had stood since 1959 was broken in May 2018, when Neal Leier of Bismarck landed a walleye weighing 15 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 32 and one-half inches from the Missouri River, besting the old record of 15 pounds, 12 ounces.
Heritage amendment soundly defeatedConservation groups in North Dakota tried to secure dedicated funding for the outdoors with the Clean Water, Lands and Outdoor Heritage Amendment with a successful petition in 2014.
It went down by a margin of 79.4 percent to 20.6 on Election Day 2014.
On again/off again wolf seasonThe Minnesota DNR in November 2012 launched its first managed wolf season and hunters shot 147 wolves during the early season, 53 short of the 200-wolf quota. Seasons continued until 2014.
Wolverine wanders into N.D.The first wolverine since the late 1800s was confirmed in North Dakota after a ranch hand shot the animal in late April 2016 in McKenzie County. The wolverine had a radio-transmitter implanted in 2008 near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Loss of grassland
The last decade has exposed the benefits the Conservation Reserve Program provided to wildlife, says Jeb Williams, wildlife chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck. In 2007, there was approximately 3.2 million acres of CRP spread out across the state, compared with closer to 1.2 million acres today.
Continued moose expansionFor three consecutive years, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has issued a record number of moose licenses since the inaugural season in 1977.
The expansion is especially notable in north-central and northwest North Dakota.
Spread of zebra musselsAlmost weekly, it seems, a new Minnesota lake is reported as infested with zebra mussels. Zebra mussels now are well-established in the Red River.
Palsburg fire
A fire that broke out in April 2015 during dry, windy conditions in Beltrami Island State Forest burned more than 4,500 acres before it was brought under control.