The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reminds ice anglers to continue to use caution when traveling on frozen waters, even though recent ice conditions may appear safe.
Enforcement division operations supervisor Jackie Lundstrom said last fall’s record wet conditions have resulted in more water than normal moving within or between lakes, causing areas of bad ice, which is intensified near bridges and culverts.
“Furthermore, extreme fluctuations in temperatures have created unstable ice conditions in some parts of the state, and driving or fishing near pressure ridges and culverts should be avoided,” Lundstrom said.
Pressure ridges, cracks and slushy or dark areas signal thinner ice. The same goes for ice that forms around partially submerged islands, trees, brush and embankments.
“Simply put,” Lundstrom added, “anglers need to be aware of the current weather conditions and continue to monitor ice conditions as winter turns to spring.”