Registration is still open for the sixth annual Bakken Xtrek.
The annual 5K run, climb, wade and crawl event returns to Spring Lake Park in Williston on August 28.
According to the race website, it started off as a way to provide the community with something unique, something homegrown, something that was a lot of fun and something that could only be done in Williston.
As a result, experts from Extreme North Dakota Racing (ENDracing) in Grand Forks worked with the Williston Parks and Recreation District to hatch the event.
The race is centered around a course that was built by members of the Bakken Xtrek committee and park staff. The course consists of easy and also challenging obstacles and lots of mud.
“You’re gonna get wet and you’re gonna get dirty. You will probably also smell a little funny, but you’ll be right in the middle of one of Williston’s most popular parks where everyone in town can catch the fun,” according to the website.
Anyone interested can register online at https://www.willistonparks.com/bakkenxtrek.
Registration includes a T-shirt, meal in the party zone and a race medal.
Onsite registration will also be available the day of the event, however participants will not receive a timing chip and there is no guarantee that participants will receive event “swag.”
People will be grouped into waves, with the first wave starting things off at 1 p.m.
Youth teams participating in the 5K course must be accompanied by a supervisor and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and can only register to compete during the family wave.
Pricing for individuals 16 and older is $65; for individuals 12 and older it’s $35; and for a team of five it’s $235. This is all for the 5K race.
Additionally pricing for the “family wave,” or individuals five and older, varies based on the age and number of kids.
On the other hand, the one mile kids (toddler and youth) run for ages three and older is $15 per child.
There will be prizes for the competitive wave winners as well.
Competitive wave divisions include the top two male and female in the 16-25, 26-35 and 36 plus age groups; and the top two teams.