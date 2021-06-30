The Bakken Barrel Daze took place at the Richland County Fairgrounds on June 26 and June 27, bringing some great excitement and fun with a lot of different horses and their riders.
Below are the full results from both days’ action. Each division is listed with their results, and in order, the contestants’ placings, names, run times, any penalty, their final time, amount won and any points.
June 27 Youth Results
1D — Results
1 51 : Kierra Hougen on JL Red Enough , 18.033 18.033 $113.13 0 2 33 : Hannah Lowell on Perks For Nickie , 18.574 18.574 $0.00 0
2D — Results
1 42 : Rowan Ellingson on Missn Quik Charm , 19.306 19.306 $67.88 0
3D — Results
1 16 : Dace Dempewolf on Jettas Windy Wish , 19.834 19.834 $45.25 0 2 3 : Hadli Anderson on Peanut , 19.888 19.888 $0.00 0 3 2 : Rhett Rossel on Shells Co Motion , 21.362 21.362 $0.00 0
June 27 Senior Results
1D — Results
1 22 : June Tibbetts on Laced Wtih Talent , 18.576 18.576 $154.38 0
2D — Results
1 19 : Linda Vigen on Niftys Genuine Bella , 19.324 19.324 $92.63 0 2 49 : Charlene Netzer on Victress Ta Fame , 19.467 19.467 $0.00 0
3D — Results
1 23 : Marla Gasmann on Keys Vindicable Miss , 19.876 19.876 $61.75 0 2 10 : Charlene Netzer on Badlands Doc Walker , 20.002 20.002 $0.00 0 3 15 : Jodi Kautzman on Sadies Mighty Guy , 20.982 20.982 $0.00 0 4 67 : Kathy Wootan on Halo , 23.155 23.155 $0.00 0
June 27 Open Results
1D — Results
1 43 : Trista Hovde on Flyin Blue Roses , 17.784 17.784 $524.22 0 2 51 : Kierra Hougen on JL Red Enough , 18.033 18.033 $428.91 0
2D — Results
1 48 : Jaycie Rau on Machismos Sunrise , 18.509 18.509 $350.75 0 2 5 : Chelsea Obergfell on Pimps A Playboy , 18.510 18.510 $263.06 0 3 33 : Hannah Lowell on Perks For Nickie , 18.574 18.574 $175.38 0 4 22 : June Tibbetts on Laced Wtih Talent , 18.576 18.576 $87.69 0 5 3 : Victoria Netzer on PrettyFlyForABully , 18.592 18.592 $0.00 0 6 41 : Katie Crowley on Third Timing Romance , 18.648 18.648 $0.00 0 7 26 : Victoria Netzer on TG NicJet N Money Bar , 18.692 18.692 $0.00 0 8 55 : Chelsea Obergfell on Guys Im Not Easy , 18.762 18.762 $0.00 0 9 69 : Shyla Epler on Horse 2 , 18.774 18.774 $0.00 0
3D — Results
1 28 : Dede Anders on PC Sunnerelse , 18.806 18.806 $305.00 0 2 11 : Steph Newman on Cartel Sweetheart , 18.895 18.895 $228.75 0 3 75 : Mikell Hougen on JL The Bomb , 18.971 18.971 $152.50 0 4 54 : Victoria Netzer on Vader , 19.002 19.002 $76.25 0 5 27 : Shyla Epler on Horse 1 , 19.005 19.005 $0.00 0 6 72 : McKenzy Averett on Hagans Streakin Val , 19.016 19.016 $0.00 0 7 56 : Mikell Hougen on Paddystreakindynamite , 19.020 19.020 $0.00 0 8 24 : Marni Irwin on Tom Can Go , 19.085 19.085 $0.00 0 9 38 : Sigrid Scheid on KL Kastons Pick , 19.163 19.163 $0.00 0 10 44 : Coralee Neer on Fames Game , 19.165 19.165 $0.00 0 11 32 : Stephanie Weigel on Frosty Jet Brakes , 19.240 19.240 $0.00 0 12 38 : Sigrid Scheid on Bennie , 19.250 19.250 $0.00 0
4D — Results
1 42 : Rowan Ellingson on Missn Quik Charm , 19.306 19.306 $274.50 0 2 2 : Trista Anderson on Streakin Easy Patty , 19.314 19.314 $205.88 0 3 19 : Linda Vigen on Niftys Genuine Bella , 19.324 19.324 $137.25 0 4 46 : Autumn Dempewolf on Classy , 19.384 19.384 $68.63 0 5 46 : Renae Smith on IknowSheKnowsIKnow , 19.393 19.393 $0.00 0 6 34 : Carol Breuer on LLP Streakin Jacob , 19.423 19.423 $0.00 0 7 49 : Charlene Netzer on Victress Ta Fame , 19.467 19.467 $0.00 0 8 70 : Heather Crowley on Scoutin Four Lions , 19.476 19.476 $0.00 0 9 31 : Kallie Candee on Floatin Lil Rockstar , 19.484 19.484 $0.00 0 10 65 : Trisha Werre on Okie French Guy , 19.637 19.637 $0.00 0 11 71 : Zava Zupan on Mister , 19.732 19.732 $0.00 0
5D — Results
1 39 : Sarah McGinley on One Bold Eagle , 19.795 19.795 $213.50 0 2 7 : Dillon McPherson on A Smooth Love , 19.796 19.796 $160.13 0 3 18 : McKenzy Dean on Dynamites Miss Molli , 19.833 19.833 $106.75 0 4 16 : Dace Dempewolf on Jettas Windy Wish , 19.834 19.834 $53.38 0 5 23 : Marla Gasmann on Keys Vindicable Miss , 19.876 19.876 $0.00 0 6 14 : Tisha Larsen on Miracle On Firee , 19.902 19.902 $0.00 0 7 10 : Charlene Netzer on Badlands Doc Walker , 20.002 20.002 $0.00 0 8 60 : Natalie Steiner on Rickey , 20.008 20.008 $0.00 0 9 63 : Dede Anders on Jessie Nick Bar , 20.022 20.022 $0.00 0 10 21 : Laura McPherson on Nothin But Zoom Zoom , 20.063 20.063 $0.00 0 11 73 : Brandon Hall on Firewaters Cruiser , 20.105 20.105 $0.00 0 12 47 : Sydney Kukla on Truly A First Prize , 20.255 20.255 $0.00 0 13 61 : Hailey Drent on KNR Fancy Dual Cash , 20.320 20.320 $0.00 0 14 1 : Carrie Murnion on Ez , 20.326 20.326 $0.00 0 15 12 : Christina Jacobsen on Im Special Guy , 20.406 20.406 $0.00 0 16 9 : Ellen Huber on Rumbles Payday , 20.428 20.428 $0.00 0 17 37 : Ashley Fulton on Splitters Red Canyon , 20.471 20.471 $0.00 0 18 36 : Bailey Devette on TLJ Dula Cat , 20.837 20.837 $0.00 0 19 13 : Daetyn Quirroz on Firewaters Cruiser , 20.849 20.849 $0.00 0 20 15 : Jodi Kautzman on Sadies Mighty Guy , 20.982 20.982 $0.00 0 21 30 : Lorie Vance on King Julian , 21.896 21.896 $0.00 0 22 25 : McKenzy Averett on Hayday , 22.325 22.325 $0.00 0 23 67 : Kathy Wootan on Halo , 23.155 23.155 $0.00 0 24 50 : Steph Newman on Cartel Ta Fame , 23.479 23.479 $0.00 0 25 52 : Daetyn Quirroz on CC Quixote Buzz , 23.645 23.645 $0.00 0
June 27 Church Results
1D — Results
1 48 : Jaycie Rau on Machismos Sunrise , 18.509 18.509 $126.00 0 2 5 : Chelsea Obergfell on Pimps A Playboy , 18.510 18.510 $75.60 0 3 22 : June Tibbetts on Laced Wtih Talent , 18.576 18.576 $50.40 0 4 55 : Chelsea Obergfell on Guys Im Not Easy , 18.762 18.762 $0.00 0 5 69 : Shyla Epler on Horse 2 , 18.774 18.774 $0.00 0 6 27 : Shyla Epler on Horse 1 , 19.005 19.005 $0.00 0
2D — Results
1 2 : Trista Anderson on Streakin Easy Patty , 19.314 19.314 $108.00 0 2 19 : Linda Vigen on Niftys Genuine Bella , 19.324 19.324 $64.80 0 3 46 : Autumn Dempewolf on Classy , 19.384 19.384 $43.20 0
3D — Results
1 65 : Trisha Werre on Okie French Guy , 19.637 19.637 $72.00 0 2 16 : Dace Dempewolf on Jettas Windy Wish , 19.834 19.834 $43.20 0 3 23 : Marla Gasmann on Keys Vindicable Miss , 19.876 19.876 $28.80 0
4D — Results
1 1 : Carrie Murnion on Ez , 20.326 20.326 $54.00 0 2 9 : Ellen Huber on Rumbles Payday , 20.428 20.428 $32.40 0 3 15 : Jodi Kautzman on Sadies Mighty Guy , 20.982 20.982 $21.60 0 4 30 : Lorie Vance on King Julian , 21.896 21.896 $0.00 0
June 26 Youth Results
1D — Results
1 47 : Hannah Lowell on JL Bam Bam , 18.685 18.685 $74.63 0 2 20 : Leddy Larson on Montana Melody , 19.261 19.261 $49.75 0 3 24 : Hannah Lowell on Perks For Nickie , 19.350 19.350 $0.00 0
2D — Results
1 66 : Leddy Larson on Emma , 19.548 19.548 $44.78 0 2 61 : Ryley Bice on Pistol , 19.549 19.549 $29.85 0 3 18 : Rowan Ellingson on Missn Quik Charm , 20.183 20.183 $0.00 0
3D — Results
1 64 : Jori Horsburgh on Topper , 21.373 21.373 $29.85 0 2 1 : Paisley Stern on Star , 37.749 37.749 $19.90 0
June 26 Senior Results
1D — Results
1 33 : Linda Vigen on Niftys Genuine Bella , 19.459 19.459 $167.50 0 2 37 : Charlene Netzer on Victress Ta Fame , 19.460 19.460 $0.00 0 3 3 : Charlene Netzer on Badlands Doc Walker , 19.646 19.646 $0.00 0
2D — Results
1 27 : Marla Gasmann on Keys Vindicable Miss , 20.151 20.151 $100.50 0 2 6 : Lora Lee Anderson on TS A Dizzy Frenchman , 20.266 20.266 $0.00 0
3D — Results
1 22 : Jodi Kautzman on Sadies Mighty Guy , 20.613 20.613 $67.00 0 2 59 : Kathy Wootan on Halo , 32.481 32.481 $0.00 0
June 26 Open Results
1D — Results
1 47 : Hannah Lowell on JL Bam Bam , 18.685 18.685 $434.38 0 2 16 : Shyla Arlee on Horse 1 , 18.749 18.749 $260.63 0 3 2 : Chelsea Obergfell on Pimps A Playboy , 18.790 18.790 $173.75 0 4 1 : Victoria Netzer on PrettyFlyForABully , 18.845 18.845 $0.00 0 5 62 : Jeriann Franzen on Nugget , 19.020 19.020 $0.00 0 6 41 : Jaycie Rau on Machismos Sunrise , 19.052 19.052 $0.00 0 7 28 : Dede Anders on PC Sunnerelse , 19.060 19.060 $0.00 0 8 25 : Jana Thorton on Smart Lil Streak , 19.063 19.063 $0.00 0 9 32 : Katie Crowley on Third Timing Romance , 19.083 19.083 $0.00 0 10 40 : Carol Breuer on LLP Streakin Jacob , 19.152 19.152 $0.00 0
2D — Results
1 48 : Renae Smith on IknowSheKnowsIKnow , 19.192 19.192 $399.63 0 2 14 : Shonda Gasmann on Going For Easy Cash , 19.197 19.197 $239.78 0 3 46 : Chelsea Obergfell on Guys Im Not Easy , 19.231 19.231 $159.85 0 4 67 : Victoria Netzer on Vader , 19.258 19.258 $0.00 0 5 20 : Leddy Larson on Montana Melody , 19.261 19.261 $0.00 0 6 24 : Hannah Lowell on Perks For Nickie , 19.350 19.350 $0.00 0 7 53 : Kylee Klind on Harry T Hayes , 19.385 19.385 $0.00 0 8 31 : Sarah McGinley on One Bold Eagle , 19.456 19.456 $0.00 0 9 33 : Linda Vigen on Niftys Genuine Bella , 19.459 19.459 $0.00 0 10 37 : Charlene Netzer on Victress Ta Fame , 19.460 19.460 $0.00 0 11 63 : Shyla Arlee on Horse 2 , 19.461 19.461 $0.00 0 12 66 : Leddy Larson on Emma , 19.548 19.548 $0.00 0 13 61 : Ryley Bice on Pistol , 19.549 19.549 $0.00 0 14 5 : Trista Anderson on Streakin Easy Patty , 19.598 19.598 $0.00 0 15 44 : Tisha Larsen on JL Red Cupid , 19.603 19.603 $0.00 0 16 35 : Stephanie Weigel on Frosty Jet Brakes , 19.624 19.624 $0.00 0 17 3 : Charlene Netzer on Badlands Doc Walker , 19.646 19.646 $0.00 0
3D — Results
1 43 : Kate Hatter on Feature Me N Speed , 19.798 19.798 $347.50 0 2 7 : Cheryl Stern on Sadies Makin Money , 19.853 19.853 $208.50 0 3 56 : Dede Anders on Jessie Nick Bar , 19.866 19.866 $139.00 0 4 29 : Heather Johnson on Dashing Evas , 19.981 19.981 $0.00 0 5 49 : Trisha Werre on Okie French Guy , 20.022 20.022 $0.00 0 6 52 : Carrie Murnion on Ez , 20.055 20.055 $0.00 0 7 50 : Cheryl Stern on BHR Speedy Frost , 20.131 20.131 $0.00 0 8 27 : Marla Gasmann on Keys Vindicable Miss , 20.151 20.151 $0.00 0 9 18 : Rowan Ellingson on Missn Quik Charm , 20.183 20.183 $0.00 0
4D — Results
1 6 : Lora Lee Anderson on TS A Dizzy Frenchman , 20.266 20.266 $312.75 0 2 34 : Coralee Neer on Fames Game , 20.446 20.446 $187.65 0 3 22 : Jodi Kautzman on Sadies Mighty Guy , 20.613 20.613 $125.10 0 4 21 : Christina Jacobsen on Im Special Guy , 20.682 20.682 $0.00 0
5D — Results
1 30 : Sydney Kukla on Truly A First Prize , 20.762 20.762 $243.25 0 2 13 : Lorie Vance on King Julian , 20.879 20.879 $145.95 0 3 42 : Daetyn Quirroz on CC Quixote Buzz , 20.886 20.886 $97.30 0 4 57 : Maria Schilliner on CK Streakin Family , 20.933 20.933 $0.00 0 5 60 : Hailey Drent on KNR Fancy Dual Cash , 21.062 21.062 $0.00 0 6 15 : Ellen Huber on Rumbles Payday , 21.113 21.113 $0.00 0 7 10 : Bailey Devette on TLJ Dula Cat , 21.181 21.181 $0.00 0 8 64 : Jori Horsburgh on Topper , 21.373 21.373 $0.00 0 9 55 : Brandon Hall on CC Quixote Buzz , 21.545 21.545 $0.00 0 10 58 : Natalie Steiner on Rickey , 21.546 21.546 $0.00 0 11 36 : Ashley Fulton on Splitters Red Canyon , 21.634 21.634 $0.00 0 12 11 : Daetyn Quirroz on Firewaters Cruiser , 21.756 21.756 $0.00 0 13 4 : Tisha Larsen on Miracle On Firee , 22.322 22.322 $0.00 0 14 26 : Victoria Netzer on TG NicJet N Money Bar , 32.275 32.275 $0.00 0 15 59 : Kathy Wootan on Halo , 32.481 32.481 $0.00 0 16 45 : Victoria Netzer on Paint Her Smooth , 46.003 46.003 $0.00 0