Channel Catfish up to 37 inches can be found in the northern downstream reaches of the Red River, but a limited supply of bait may provide a major challenge for anglers as the waters warm and the season gets underway. 

 Brad Durick

Winterkill woes impacted dozens of sport fisheries across the upper Midwest, but the effects of the harshness of the season also extends to those flows where fish do not freeze out.

While falling water levels and warming temperatures on the Red River along the Minnesota-North Dakota border are setting an ideal scenario for its catfish — which rebounded well in 2022 following 2021’s stressful drought and low water conditions — the only concern held by catfish guide Brad Durick is the availability of bait for anglers to use at the start of the season



