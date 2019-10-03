Minot, North Dakota turns into “rodeo central” this week when ninety cowboys and cowgirls from North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and Idaho descend upon the Magic City.
Over $200,000 is up for grabs when the RAM Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, hosted by the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo, takes place October 4-6 at the State Fair Center, with 7 p.m. performances on Oct. 4-5, a 1 p.m. matinee on Oct. 5, and a 1:30 show on Oct. 6.
The top twelve qualifiers in each event, after the pro rodeo season ended on Sept. 2, move on to the Badlands Circuit Finals. After the circuit finals ends, the year-end winner and the winner from the weekend go on to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, Florida April 2-5, 2020.