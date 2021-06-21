Billy Byar of Peoria, Illinois, hopped over the crumbling dirt mound that acted as a barrier between flying dirt and parts and everyone else, and ran to the other side of the ring.
With his video camera in hand he filmed drivers inside their souped-up once-upon-a-time cars as they entered the ring at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
Each and every time drivers did this, Byar was there to film it.
And each and every time the flags waved and the announcer shouted, “Go!” the stands erupted and were just as loud as the cars in the ring.
Byar was there to film that too.
Byar was one of the many people who traveled across the country for the Bakken Beatdown from June 18 through June 19 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Montana.
He’s a professional videographer and is the lead cameraman for Derbytees.TV, a company that travels to document not just the demolition derbies themselves, but the lifestyle encompassing it.
And if you didn’t know, demolition derbies are a way of life.
Byar said he has been going to derbies since he was seven and used to participate in them.
Now, he films them alongside his team and boss.
Derbytees.TV is a broadcasting and media production company based in Henry, Illinois which is just north of Peoria.
Byar said Sidney was the furthest west he and his team has ever gone to film a demolition derby.
He said when the company first started out, they were small and stayed locally.
But with a growing fan base and several other factors the company grew and not only films derbies but also films its own reality TV show, which documents everything and anything that goes into a demolition derby, from building the cars to the moments leading up to competition.
The Bakken Beatdown was another exciting and expansive example of what demolition derbies hold and what Byar and his team document nearly every, single weekend.
The derby had over 120 cars signed up and hosted some of the best drivers from all over the country and from Canada, according to a post on its Facebook page.
This year was the third year of its existence and one of the largest, spanning across two days.
Caleb Sorenson, who is from Williston and is one of the main organizers of the demolition derby, said in an earlier interview that the Bakken Beatdown is a highly-anticipated derby that attracts a lot of people.
And from the crowd that showed up both nights, that is certainly the case.
License plates from Washington state, Texas and Utah were just a few of the out-of-state plates that could be seen in the parking lot.
On top of that, drivers in the derby came from Kansas, California and Nebraska, and the stands at the fairgrounds were packed.
Only a few seats were left open, and people serving food and drinks were always busy with orders.
During both days cars, trucks and vans of all shapes and sizes slammed into each other for a chance to bring home the first place prize.
There was dirt flying, metal and steel breaking, cars screeching and fans cheering.
And Byar and his crew were able to capture all of that.