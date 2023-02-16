112019 wild game

In North Dakota there is no legal distinction between shooting someone else’s deer, and catching an extra fish to “help” your buddy fill out – in all aspects, a limit pertains to one person, and only one person can fill that limit.

Party hunting, or helping to fill someone else’s deer tag, is currently not allowed in North Dakota. Hunters are allowed to only fill their own tag and they are not allowed to use the license or permit of another person as their own. However, a bill before the state’s House of Representatives aims to change that. House Bill 1377 would allow members of a party of ten or fewer individuals to take or kill the number of deer equal to the number of deer licenses held in the party. There are several reasons why currently, party hunting is not allowed in the state.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDG&F) issues a certain number of deer licenses each year. This amount is determined in part by the deer population and the unit that an individual wants to hunt in.



