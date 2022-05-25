Family fishing at 1804 Rec Area
Maddie Davis | Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try are reminded they can fish for free June 4-5.

That is the state’s free fishing weekend, when all residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.



Tags

Load comments