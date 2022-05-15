The North Dakota State men’s track & field team ran away with its 12th consecutive outdoor conference title, winning the team race at the Summit League Outdoor Championships in impressive fashion.
The Bison totaled 241.5 points in the team standings, beating second-place South Dakota State by 36 points.
The Bison clinched the team championship with contributions from all event areas, but Saturday was highlighted by a pair of school records from the NDSU 400m squad.
Adrian Harris, Jacob Levin, Jacob Rodin and Cody Roder teamed up to break the NDSU school record in the 4x400m relay, winning the Summit League title in 3:07.18. Individually, Roder ran 46.22 to shatter the NDSU 400m dash record, taking third place in the meet – with each of the top three finishers going under the previous meet record.
Harris also dipped below the previous NDSU school record in the 400m, clocking 46.57 to place fourth and rank No. 2 in school history. Levin ran a lifetime-best 47.33 to place fifth in the 400m, ranking eighth-fastest in NDSU history.
Levin later followed up with a career-best 21.02 to place second in the 200m dash. He now ranks fifth all-time at NDSU for the 200m.
Josh Samyn defended his Summit League 1500m title in dramatic fashion with a personal-best 3:47.37. Symon Keiser placed fourth in a personal-best 3:48.54 that makes him eighth-fastest in NDSU history.
Senior Marcus Walton was the Summit League runner-up in the triple jump at 48-01.25 (14.66m). Josh Darwin tied for second in the high jump, clearing 6-8 (2.03m).
The Bison men racked up significant scoring in the discus, finishing 2-3-4-5-7. Kristoffer Thomsen led the way in second with a personal-best 175-0 (53.34m). Kaden Pastian took third, Trevor Otterdahl was fourth, Levi Rockey placed fifth, and Clayton Hannula finished seventh for NDSU.
Trent Davis was the runner-up in the 110m hurdles, clocking 14.23. Freshman Brock Johnsen took fourth in 14.55.
Rodin placed third in the 800m in 1:50.90.
Josh Knutson ran a career-best 52.34 to place third in the 400m hurdles and rank sixth-fastest in NDSU history. Freshman Cullen Curl (54.90) placed fifth, and Drake Daniels (55.35) took sixth.
Alex Brosseau claimed fourth place in both the 100m dash and 200m dash, and Dante White placed sixth in the 100m for NDSU.
Trevor Otterdahl was named the Championships Field MVP for scoring 23 points in the throwing events.
The NDSU women’s track & field team made it interesting until the very end, but ultimately South Dakota claimed the Summit League team title and the Bison finished second at the Summit League Outdoor Championships.
South Dakota scored 243 points to edge NDSU (225) by an 18-point margin. South Dakota State finished a distant third with 136 points. Prior to Saturday, NDSU had won 13 consecutive Summit League outdoor team championships.
The Bison women captured two individual event titles Saturday, starting with Amanda Anderson winning the shot put with a season-best throw of 51-11.75 (15.84m). Jodi Lipp defended her Summit League triple jump crown, winning with a lifetime-best 41-10.50 (12.76m) to rank sixth-best in NDSU outdoor history.
Lipp led a barrage of team points for the Bison women in the triple jump, as NDSU finished 1-3-4-5 in the event. Alissa Melvin placed third, Daejha Moss was fourth, and Grace Emineth claimed fifth with a personal-best mark of 40-01.50 (12.23m).
The Bison were Summit League runners-up in the 4x400m relay with Angel Pratt, Grace Brenner, Nell Graham and Claire Howell in 3:46.16. Aaliyah Heine, Pratt, Bonet Henderson and Christiana Collins took third in the 4x100m relay in a season-best time of 45.88 that ranks them seventh-fastest in NDSU history.
Senior Kelby Anderson finished second in both the 1500m and 5000m for NDSU. Kaleesa Houston earned All-Summit League honors taking third in the 5000m, and freshman Grace Link placed fifth in the 1500m and eighth in the 5000m.
Graham took second in the 400m dash final, running 54.91, and seventh in the 200m dash.
Sophomore Salmata Korgho earned a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles, clocking a personal-best 1:01.95 in the 400m hurdles.
Henderson placed fourth in the 100m dash and took fifth in the 200m dash with a personal-best 24.33. Freshmen Collins (sixth in 200m) and Heine (seventh in 100m) also scored individually in the sprints.
Pratt was seventh in the 400m in 57.23, and Howell was eighth in 57.51.
Kelby Anderson was named the Championships Track MVP for scoring 26 points in the running events. Amanda Anderson totaled 22 points in the throws, tying for the most points by any athlete in the field events.