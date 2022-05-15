The North Dakota State baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to earn the 7-4 win in the series opener against Northern Colorado on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
The Bears (12-33, 8-14 Summit) jumped out to the early lead after Hayden Heinze connected on a two RBI triple into right field to make the score 2-0 in the second inning. Will Busch answered for the Bison (26-16, 13-4 Summit) in the bottom half ripping a sacrifice fly into center field to score Charley Hesse and cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
After both teams added a run in the fourth inning, the Bison tied the contest, 3-3, after Druw Sackett was walked with the bases loaded. Peter Brookshaw then grounded out to second base to push Calen Schwabe across to steal the lead, 4-3, in the sixth frame.
Busch sparked the Bison in the seventh launching his first career triple off the left field wall. The two RBI shot stretched the NDSU lead up to 6-3. Calen Schwabe capped the big inning with an RBI single to add insurance and extend the edge to 7-3. The Bears made one final comeback attempt in the eighth getting two runners on, but Tristen Roehrich worked the Bison out of the jam to help preserve the 7-4 win.
The Bison totaled seven hits as a team with Busch leading the way going 2-of-2 at the plate with three RBI and two runs.
Roehrich (5-2) earned the win tossing four strikeouts over 3.1 innings. Jake Drew earned his team-high seventh save of the season finishing out the final frame.