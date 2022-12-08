The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board voted unanimously to advance to the next stages of adding a three-class basketball system on Dec 1. After reaching membership approval, the board voted to accept the proposal. The board will now take next steps before voting the new system in.
The system would split into three classes if approved; Class AA, Class A and Class B - based on the schools enrollment numbers. Class AA would have East and West regions with schools that enroll 575 or more students. Class A would have the East and West regions as well, but for schools with an enrollment of 180 to 574 students. Class B would be split up into eight districts and four regions for schools that enroll 180 or fewer students.
"The focus group served its purpose, now we will see what happens. This is a pretty significant step," NDHSAA media specialist Tom Mix said.
Mix said the next steps will be to move forward with a finance study and an impact to staff study which will then be presented at a Special Board Meeting on Feb. 8 in accordance with current board policy.
Mix did mention that other media outlets have reported that the three-class system has been approved, however he clarified that just a proposal was accepted.