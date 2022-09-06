Purchase Access

Williston gym owner, Mitch Hughes, recently returned from Joensuu, Finland where he competed in the Strongman Championship League World Team Championships in July. Competing against athletes from around the world, Hughes and his partner ended the competition in sixth place.

This Strongman World Championship competition is part of a pro circuit in Europe with teams from Finland, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, England, Holland and the United States competing together.



