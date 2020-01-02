When it comes to regaining his status as one of the elite fighters in the welterweight division, time is of the essence for former WBC boxing champion Danny “Swift” García.
In the 147-pound weight class, the four major championship belts are spread out amongst three fighters; Errol Spence holds the WBC and IBF titles, Terrence Crawford is the owner of the WBO belt, and 41-year old Manny Pacquiao currently lays claim to the WBA championship.
With two losses in his last four matches, García, a top-10 welterweight contender, finds himself on the outside looking in. The Philadelphia native relinquished his title following his first professional defeat; a split decision loss against Keith “One Time” Thurman in 2017. Garcia had an opportunity to regain the vacated WBC belt in 2018, but was beaten by way of unanimous decision by Shawn Porter. Both losses came at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
At 31 years old, and holding a record of 35-2, I believe García has plenty left in the tank. When it comes to landing another welterweight title shot, going the distance against two quality opponents, even in defeat, should not diminish García’s name too badly as one of the world’s top contenders in his weight class. His gritty determination, fast hands on the inside, as well as his versatile offensive attack will make García a difficult assignment for any elite level welterweight fighter.
That being said, if Swift García wants to secure a spot at the table with one of the division’s top dogs, he must first win his next match against Ivan Redkach (23-4-1, 1 NC) scheduled for Jan. 25. On paper, this appears to be a fairly safe matchup for García, as Redkach, a Ukrainian southpaw, has a pedestrian record of 5-4-1 in his last 10 fights.
Assuming García performs as expected in his next fight, that may set the stage for a title bout against either Crawford or Pacquiao, as Spence continues to recover from a near fatal car crash which took place back in October. If a welterweight title match does indeed present itself in the near future for García, fans such as myself will get to see what this kid from Philadelphia is really all about.