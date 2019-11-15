EAGAN, Minn. -- It’s been a long road for Aviante Collins, but he’s finally back on the Minnesota Vikings’ active roster.
Minnesota on Thursday. Nov. 14, signed the tackle off the practice squad and placed center Brett Jones on injured reserve. Jones suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee in practice Wednesday.
The Vikings also signed rookie wide receiver Davion Davis and rookie center John Keenoy to the practice squad. Davis had been waived Tuesday and cleared waivers Wednesday. Keenoy was with the team in the preseason before being waived.
Collins joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in three games. He missed all of last year because of a right bicep injury suffered just before the start of the season. He suffered a torn left MCL in August, was waived at the end of the preseason and then signed to the practice squad.
“It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time,” Collins said of being back on the roster. “We lost (Jones) and he’s a good, valuable part of this team. But I’m glad to be able to help support this team in any way I can.”
Jones suffered a torn MCL in practice when a defensive lineman accidentally fell on him. He had also been working at guard with the expectation of dressing out Sunday against Denver since starting right guard Josh Kline isn’t expected to play because of a concussion.
Jones had an MRI, and his injury was projected to keep him out four to six weeks. However, with just six games left in the season, he was shelved.
Collins knows all about injuries. He was looking forward to being a contributor last season before being hurt,
“It’s tough to stay patient,” Collins said. “But it gave me another year to learn from lots of people, to get back in the weight room and get stronger.”
Then on Aug. 1, Collins hurt his knee in practice and was taken off on a cart. He was grateful the injury wasn’t more serious.
“You’re always worried about what it could be,” Collins said. “I just had to wait and be patient and find out what was going on and get healthy.”
Collins was still recovering from that injury when he joined Minnesota’s practice squad. Now, though, he said he’s “100 percent.”
With Jones out, guard Dakota Dozier said he will get at center during the week “a couple of extra reps.” Dozier is third in line to play center behind starter Garrett Bradbury and Pat Elflein, the left guard who was the starting center the previous two years.
Hunter nominated for sportsmanship award
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was humbled to have been nominated Thursday for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each NFL team nominates one player. A panel of former top players (Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Kyle Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler) will select eight finalists, and NFL players will vote for one Dec. 13. The winner will be announced Feb. 1.
“It’s only a nomination, but it shows a lot about what people think about me,’’ Hunter said. “I try to play the game the right way.’’
In five seasons, Hunter has been called for just six penalties. He never has been flagged for roughing the passer.
“I don’t want to cost my team,’’ he said. “We practice each and every week about not having penalties and doing everything the right way.’’
Briefly
–Head coach Mike Zimmer, said running back Dalvin Cook, who dropped from the first to the second round in 2017 due to character concerns, has been a model citizen and never has been fined. “He’s been a tremendous leader and done everything we asked him to do,” he said. Zimmer named the team captains, but said, “I was told if we probably had a vote, he would probably get voted captain.”
–Safety Jayron Kearse, who intercepted a Hail Mary pass on the final play of last Sunday’s 28-24 win at Dallas, said the Vikings practice such plays each week. He said it’s beneficial being 6-foot-4. “It helps a lot being able to get up higher than the other guys,” he said.
–Tight end Kyle Rudolph turned 30 last Saturday, the day before having two touchdown catches and a two-point conversion at Dallas. “My 30s have been good to me so far,” he said. “If every game is like my first one in my 30s, we’ll be all right.”