MINNEAPOLIS — To take back the NFC North crown, the Minnesota Vikings need to take advantage of lucky bounces, especially against weaker teams.
Minnesota did just that, capitalizing on one-win Washington's mistakes in a 19-9 win Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Vikings (6-2) took an early lead in the first quarter with a Dan Bailey field goal after defensive end Danielle Hunter strip-sacked Washington quarterback Case Keenum.
Later, safety Anthony Harris intercepted a pass off the hands of Terry McLaurin deep in Minnesota territory. That possession also yielded a Bailey field goal, the final of four makes by the ninth-year kicker.
"It's a little frustrating to leave stuff out there and it was (for) a variety of reasons," said quarterback Kirk Cousins. "We got to get touchdowns and not settle for field goals, or worse."
Harris said the turnovers helped return the favor to the offense, which had averaged 40 points in the previous two games.
"Last week the offense helped us out, put a lot of points on the board so the defense was able to gather ourselves," he said. "Anytime we go out there, we tell them to play and let it all hang loose, and we got their back."
Dalvin Cook scored the game's only touchdown on a 4-yard run at the end of the first half. Cook became only the fourth Viking to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in eight games, and finished with a game-high 166 yards (98 rushing, 73 receiving).
"He's obviously got some elite movement skills, and he's just as dangerous catching the football," Cousins said of Cook. "... So that's the key, just finding ways to get him touching the ball."
Minnesota ground out the win with the decisive 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, putting together a 13-play drive that chewed up 8:10 of the final period. The long possession squashed any chance of a Washington comeback.
"I like the toughness of this football team," Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said. "I told them at the end there, we got 10 minutes left, we got a 10-point lead, let's go put this thing away."
Cousins, facing the team that drafted him, completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards. Stefon Diggs' 143 yards receiving helped establish a new team record of 452 yards receiving in a red-hot three game stretch.
Meanwhile Keenum, back in Minnesota for the first time since the famous Minneapolis Miracle, threw for 130 yards in the first half for Washington. He was ruled out during halftime with a concussion, and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins threw for 33 yards in relief. Former Viking Adrian Peterson had 76 yards on 14 carries to pace Washington (1-7).
With the win, Zimmer recorded his 53rd win, third in team history.