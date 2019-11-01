EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings can expect to see a heavy dose of pressure put on quarterback Kirk Cousins Sunday, Nov. 3, in Kansas City.
The Chiefs rank 5th in the NFL with 25 total sacks and have ramped up their defensive pressure with starting defensive tackles Chris Jones (groin) and Frank Clark (neck) sidelined.
With both questionable for Sunday’s noon kickoff, the Vikings will be ready if it comes.
“Every week is a new week, but when you start getting 16, 17, 18 blitzes in a row, it could be their identity now,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.
Cousins’ 130.0 pass rating against blitzes is best in the NFL, making it a risky proposition for the defense.
“I think it’s a great testament to the protection, the O-line, to our scheme, to the plan so that when they do pressure, it can be picked up,” Cousins said. “And then, obviously, if they’re bringing more than we can block, I’ve got to get rid of the football.”
Cousins honored
Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday. He the Vikings to 4-0 record in October, passing for 1,262 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.
His 78.4 completion percentage was the NFL’s best, and his 137.1 passer rating was the second-highest passer rating in a single month in NFL history.
“Proud of him and the way he’s handled everything — the way he focuses and his attitude and the way he goes about his business,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “Those are the things that we see every day. We are very fortunate to have him as our leader of this offense.”
The last Viking to win the award was Case Keenum in November of 2017. Cousins previously won the award in November of 2016 and December 2015. Cousins is the 12th Viking to win the award.
“It’s well deserved, he’s played as good as anyone at that position and he’s played as good as anyone in this league over the past four weeks,” Kyle Rudolph said.
Digging in
Receiver Stefon Diggs has four fumbles this season after fumbling only twice in his first four seasons, twice as a rookie in 2015.
“He hasn’t been holding the ball,” Zimmer said. “He hadn’t fumbled in two years, so we’ve been working with him.”
His lost fumble after a 32-yard reception derailed the Vikings’ opening drive in a 19-9 victory over Washington on Oct. 24, the Vikings’ last game.
“Anytime you fumble it’s a concern,” Zimmer said.
Briefly
Vikings end Danielle Hunter is tied for fourth in the NFL with eight sacks this season. “He’s probably pretty close to a superstar, but he doesn’t think of himself that way,” Zimmer said. “I still think there’s a lot of upside with him.” … Don’t be surprised if Rudolph and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce try to one-up each other on Sunday. They’ve known each other since high school when both were part of the 2008 Ohio recruiting class. Rudolph was ranked No. 2, Kelce No. 81. “Travis was a quarterback, so I could be the highest-rated tight end,” Rudolph said. “Had he been a tight end, I probably wouldn’t have been first.”