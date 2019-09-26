MINNEAPOLIS — When Target Field opened in 2010, the Minnesota Twins were coming off a decade of dominance, and fans finally had a stadium worthy of playoff baseball.
The Twins held up their end of the bargain, securing their sixth American League Central division title in the inaugural season of Target Field. But, the team was quickly swept from the playoffs by the New York Yankees, capped with a 6-1 loss in the first postseason game played at the new stadium. That run stands as the only one scored in the postseason by the Twins in their new park.
This year's Bomba Squad has a chance to blow that one run out of the water.
Through Thursday, Sept. 26, Minnesota is tied with the Yankees for the major league lead in home runs at 299. Offense hasn't been an issue for the 2019 Twins, who have a team batting average of .270, second-best in the majors behind Houston's .275.
"It's incredibly exciting, we're really proud of this particular team," Twins president Dave St. Peter told Forum News Service on Thursday.
The Bismarck native and University of North Dakota alumnus has overseen some lean seasons for the Twins, including a 2016 squad that set a franchise record for losses.
"(Making the playoffs) hasn't happened enough, frankly, since we opened Target Field," St. Peter said. "It's all about the fans, and having the chance for our fans to gather and celebrate."
To help bolster a young core reaching its prime, Minnesota brought in veterans with World Series experience to mature the roster. Super-utility man Marwin Gonzalez won a title with Houston in 2017, and one of reliever Sergio Romo's three World Series rings with San Francisco came in 2010 when the Giants beat designated hitter Nelson Cruz's Texas Rangers.
St. Peter credits much of this season's success to the leadership of those veterans, and the leadership of first-time manager Rocco Baldelli.
"You have to give (Chief Baseball Officer) Derek Falvey and (general manager) Thad Levine credit for constructing the roster, but also for their decision-making in getting Rocco," St. Peter said. "There were a lot of teams interested in him, and he ultimately came to Minnesota after some recruiting on our end."
Baldelli, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, came to the Twins from the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a club known for extensive use of analytics. But St. Peter said the Manager of the Year candidate has found success in much more than number crunching.
"He has a great approach and demeanor," St. Peter said. "I just think he is uniquely suited for success as an MLB manager. He's rooted in analytics, but also in the human element and being able to relate to players."
Armed with a blend of veteran experience and a home-grown core of players reaching their potential, St. Peter thinks this Twins team is the one to bring Minnesota its first playoff series win since 2002.
"A whole month of memorable and historic events awaits us with October playoff baseball," he said.