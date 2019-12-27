On January 18, mixed-martial arts international superstar Conor McGregor (21-4) will make his return to the octagon and face off against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC). The match, a non-title welterweight bout, will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
At 31 years of age, McGregor is five years younger than Cerrone, and has far more name-brand recognition than his opponent. Additionally, McGregor is a nearly three-to-one favorite heading into the event. However, I have come up with five good reasons why I think "The Notorious One" will suffer an upset defeat against his American kickboxing counterpart.
We've seen this script before
Back in 2016, after having unprecedented success in both the featherweight (145 lbs) and lightweight (155 lbs), McGregor took on the tough and scrappy welterweight Nate Diaz, who was named as the late replacement, filling in on short notice for an injured Rafael dos Anjos.
In the match against Diaz, McGregor enjoyed early success by landing several strikes to the head and face, causing major damage to Diaz. However, the gritty Diaz continued to push ahead and eventually wore down the smaller McGregor, earning the victory over the slick talking Irishman by way of a second-round submission.
Then in the rematch with Diaz later that year, McGregor would exact a measure of revenge with a majority decision victory. While most fight fans admire the courage of McGregor to step up and take on any opponent regardless of weight class, it must be stated that McGregor has had his share of struggles in his two previous UFC welterweight appearances.
Idle hands are the devil's workshop
With just one UFC appearance in the last three years, Conor McGregor's long stints of inactivity, coupled with his brushes with the law, makes me question his commitment to his craft.
Coming into the match with Cerrone, McGregor's last appearance in the octagon came on Oct. 6, 2018, and resulted in a fourth-round defeat at the hands of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Immediately after the match, McGregor was involved in a scuffle with members of Nurmagomedov's corner, and would later be issued a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Prior to the match with Nurmagomedov in 2018, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after attacking a tour bus during a UFC promotional event in New York City.
If that weren't enough misbehavior from the MMA star, McGregor was also arrested in March, 2019, after confiscating a man's cell phone and smashing it to the ground. Five months after that, TMZ published a video that appeared to show McGregor punching a man at a pub in Ireland. McGregor eventually pled guilty to the assault.
In a brutal sport that requires so much discipline, focus, dedication and commitment, McGregor has certainly not exhibited any of the traits since the last time we saw him in the octagon.
Classic trap game
To use a football analogy, the 12-3 New England Patriots will be taking on the 4-11 Miami Dolphins in the 2019 regular season finale on Sunday, Dec. 29. If the Patriots are too busy making plans for the playoffs, instead of focusing on the task at hand, there is a very real possibility of New England suffering a late season loss to their lowly divisional foe.
While Cerrone is not as lightly regarded as the Miami Dolphins in this scenario, McGregor, like the Patriots, is expected to win. However, for a fighter who has displayed such erratic behavior inside and outside of the octagon lately, it is far from a sure bet that McGregor will perform as expected.
Suspect ground game
Of Cerrone's 36 UFC victories, 17 of them have come by way of submission. Conversely, of McGregor's 21 wins, only one of them have come by submission. If Cerrone can turn the match into a war of attrition that is mostly fought on the ground, that strategy can possibly neutralize McGregor's left-handed striking prowess and spell doom for the smaller Irishman.
"It's tough to do roadwork in silk pajamas"
Middleweight boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler once stated "it's tough to get out of bed and do roadwork at 5 a.m. when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas."