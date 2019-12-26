With 107 wins to his credit as a professional, Julio César Chávez Sr. has an impeccable reputation within the sport of boxing. However, the same cannot be said about his son, Julio César Chávez Jr.
The younger Chávez lost his most recent fight to Daniel Jacobs on Dec. 20 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, in Phoenix, but it is how he lost that seems most troublesome to his future career in the sport.
Prior to the bout, there was controversy as to whether or not the super middleweight match would even take place. While Jacobs, a two-time middleweight world champion, was able to make the 168-pound weight limit for the bout, Chávez Jr. weighed 4.7 pounds over the weight limit, and was docked $1 million of his purse.
As a result, Jacobs could have invoked his contractual right to pick a different opponent, but decided to go through with fighting a larger than expected Chávez Jr.
Once the bout began, it seemed like an evenly fought match as both fighters enjoyed moments of success. Then in the fifth round, the lighter and quicker Jacobs began to control the action, speeding up the tempo against the heavier Chávez. After the completion of that round, Chávez decided to retire on his stool, claiming that he had suffered a broken nose.
After the fight was waved off and Jacobs was declared the winner, the crowd in attendance displayed their displeasure with Chávez by booing and throwing objects into the ring.
This ending is particularly troubling for Chávez, being that he also quit in a similar fashion after the ninth round of his 2015 match with Polish fighter Andrzej Fonfara. With only three professional fights over the past two and-a-half years, valid questions about Chávez’s commitment to the sport have also come to surface.
Meanwhile, English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn acknowledged Chávez’s lost opportunity to rehabilitate his career, who now owns a career mark of 51-4-1 with one no contest.
“He’s in a position now where it’s a long, long road back, but the numbers are great,” Hearn told boxingnews24.com. “I think he stays because he’s a glutton for punishment. He can fight, and I think he’s a decent fighter.”
At 33 years of age, and losing two of his last three fights, including a demoralizing unanimous decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in 2017, that does not exactly sound like a ringing endorsement by Hearn to continue working with Chávez Jr.
In my opinion, the former WBC middleweight champion still possesses the cachet of his family name, however, his fists simply cannot justify that level of hype anymore.
