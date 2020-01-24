On Tuesday, Jan. 21, former New York Yankee star shortstop Derek Jeter was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, getting 396 of a possible 397 votes in his first year of eligibility for the sport's most prestigious honor.
However, this article is not about Derek Jeter, or the one mysterious voter who did not choose the five-time World Series winner. This article is about all of the elite players who have not yet gotten the call to the Hall.
The game of baseball has turned its collective back on legends such as Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Pete Rose. In the case of Clemens and Bonds, 2020 was their eighth year of Hall of Fame eligibility. As for Rose, he is not even on the Hall of Fame ballot.
While Clemens 242 votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America this year, Bonds received 241 votes. However, a total of 298 votes is the requirement to be elected into the Hall of Fame. Also worth noting is the fact that all players have a total of 10 years of ballot eligibility before being removed from Hall of Fame consideration; in other words, the clock is ticking for Clemens and Bonds.
With regards to their accomplishments, the credentials of these three players cannot be questioned as being worthy of the Hall. While Rose collected an MLB record 4,256 hits in his career, Bonds launched a record 762 home runs during his playing days with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. On the mound, Clemens accumulated 354 career wins, seven Cy Young Awards and a Most Valuable Player Award in 1986.
However, due to rumors about performance enhancing drug use, or their involvement in betting on baseball, these three players find themselves on the outside looking in. Other Hall of Fame caliber players such as Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Shoeless Joe Jackson have also been overlooked by Cooperstown for similar reasons.
In my personal opinion, blackballing all of these players from the Hall of Fame is quite the fool's errand. After all, I don't think these athletes should be judged on whether or not they displayed exemplary behavior and great sportsmanship on and off field when that is obviously not a criteria held for the Hall of Fame induction process in other sports.
Lawrence Taylor was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 despite two failed drug tests during his playing career, and admitted to fraudulently passing countless other drug exams using other people's urine samples. In 2011, Mike Tyson, a convicted rapist, was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame despite infamously biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 championship bout.
Simply put, if they were they greatest players of their era, which all of them were; they should be recognized as such. And until these sports writers get off their high horse of morality policing, I will continue to view the Baseball Hall of Fame as little more than a glorified dog and pony show.