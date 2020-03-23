On Friday, March 20, the Houston Texans agreed to a one-year deal with veteran offensive lineman and Williston High School alumnus Brent Qvale.
After playing collegiately at the University of Nebraska, Qvale began his professional career as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the New York Jets. He played a total of six seasons in New York, including a total of 63 games and 15 starts.
By virtue of signing with Houston, Qvale reunites with offensive line coach Mike Devlin, who coached the former Williston Coyote while the two were in New York.
"Exciting times!! Today I agreed to terms with the @houstontexans. Can’t wait to get started," Qvale wrote on his Twitter page after joining his new team.